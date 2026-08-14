Manchester United fans are feeling optimistic as the club heads into the new Premier League season with a renewed sense of hope.

The catalyst for this positive atmosphere is the appointment of Michael Carrick as permanent manager, following a successful interim period last season. Carrick guided United to a third-place finish and a spot in the Champions League.

The team has been bolstered by signings like Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, and the return of Marcus Rashford promises to be a compelling storyline. As United strives for consistency and resilience, the club eyes a competitive league finish and Champions League contention as realistic targets.