Bihar's Crime Drop and Cybersecurity Drive: A Progress Report

Bihar Home Department announces a significant drop in major crimes and the eradication of Naxal presence. Emphasizing cyber and economic crime strategies, the state underscores efforts towards a safer, modern policing environment. Key progresses include reduced communal incidents, bolstered cyber investigations, and land dispute monitoring enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 14:09 IST
Bihar's Crime Drop and Cybersecurity Drive: A Progress Report
Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent press briefing, the Bihar Home Department marked a notable decline in major crimes across the state, underscoring the elimination of Naxal-affected districts and enhanced actions against economic and cyber offences. Home Secretary Pranav Kumar, alongside Director General of Police Vinay Kumar, detailed these developments, emphasizing the government's dedication to securing a safer environment.

The Department reported a drop of 10.1% in murder cases, a 31.32% reduction in robbery incidents, and an 18.97% fall in riot cases compared to the previous year. These improvements are attributed to strategic intelligence collection and swift police responses. A zero-tolerance policy towards communalism has also led to swift interventions whenever incidents arise.

Significant strides were made during the fiscal year 2025-26, with 263 sanctions for prosecuting communal incidents. The state's campaign against Naxal and organized crime has shown success, with Naxal-affected districts now non-existent. Cybercrime remains a priority, with increased public awareness and 13,600 cyber fraud complaints reported by mid-2026. Efforts are ongoing to further modernize policing methods and address economic offenses efficiently.

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