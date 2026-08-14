Unveiling 'Operation Sindoor': A Tale of Determination and Defense

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has spoken out in his first interview since 'Operation Sindoor', emphasizing India's decision to dismantle enemy camps responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack. In a revealing Discovery docuseries, Doval declared that India's patience should not be mistaken for weakness.

Doval, participating in Discovery's two-part docuseries 'Declassified: Operation Sindoor', stated, "Our aim was to obliterate the camps of those responsible for the Pahalgam aggression." The series brings together insights from India's military and national security leadership to explore the operation's unfolding.

The docuseries will debut exclusively on Discovery on August 15, 2026, illustrating the strategies from intelligence gathering to executing the mission. Viewers will witness the intricacies of coordination among the army, navy, and air force during the high-stakes operation, providing an unprecedented look into India's defense mechanisms.