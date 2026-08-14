Operation Sindoor: India's Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism
Operation Sindoor, initiated by India following the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, showcases India's aggressive military strategy against terrorism. The docuseries highlights Prime Minister Modi's resolve to pursue terrorists and India's strategic response targeting Pakistani terror infrastructure, culminating in significant military and diplomatic achievements against cross-border terrorism.
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India's response to the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack is under spotlight in a newly released docuseries, 'Declassified: Operation Sindoor', featuring top military officials and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The docuseries, airing on Discovery Channel, details Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive to hunt down the perpetrators, emphasizing a zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.
Operation Sindoor was initially launched after Pakistani-backed militants executed a heinous attack on civilians in Pahalgam, killing 26. India's counter-assault on Pakistani terror infrastructure effectively dismantled several terror camps, underscoring the country's resolve in combating cross-border terrorism.
A pivotal element of the operation included the temporary suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, significantly affecting Pakistan's agriculture-dependent economy. The strategic operations not only dismantled terror networks but also isolated Pakistan diplomatically and economically, reinforcing India's stance on counterterrorism under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. (ANI)