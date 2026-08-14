Operation Sindoor: India's Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism

India's response to the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack is under spotlight in a newly released docuseries, 'Declassified: Operation Sindoor', featuring top military officials and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The docuseries, airing on Discovery Channel, details Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive to hunt down the perpetrators, emphasizing a zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was initially launched after Pakistani-backed militants executed a heinous attack on civilians in Pahalgam, killing 26. India's counter-assault on Pakistani terror infrastructure effectively dismantled several terror camps, underscoring the country's resolve in combating cross-border terrorism.

A pivotal element of the operation included the temporary suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, significantly affecting Pakistan's agriculture-dependent economy. The strategic operations not only dismantled terror networks but also isolated Pakistan diplomatically and economically, reinforcing India's stance on counterterrorism under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. (ANI)