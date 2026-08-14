Chandigarh Railway Station: Gateway Transformation Nears Completion

The redevelopment of Chandigarh Railway Station, led by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, is nearing completion. With 90% of the work done, the station is set to become a modern gateway for the Chandigarh-Panchkula region, improving passenger comfort, accessibility, and circulation.

This challenging brownfield project involves substantial construction, utility shifts, and upgrades to passenger amenities while keeping train operations uninterrupted. RLDA acknowledges the temporary inconvenience to passengers during this transition, assuring ongoing efforts to mitigate its impact.

The redeveloped station will boast two modern G+3 buildings on the Chandigarh and Panchkula sides, linked by a 72-meter-wide central Air Concourse and two 12-meter-wide Foot Over Bridges. A 180-meter-long Through Roof will cover these areas, offering extensive weather protection and a distinctive modern look.

Upgrades include enhanced platform surfaces, new shelters, 16 lifts, and 8 escalators, ensuring barrier-free access. Enhanced circulating spaces and parking will streamline passenger and vehicular flow. As the project enters its final phase, temporary diversions are in place for passenger movement, alongside ongoing roofing and drainage work.

Manoj Garg, RLDA Vice Chairman, assures that despite current challenges, efforts are focused on completing remaining tasks swiftly while maintaining train operations. Once finished, Chandigarh Railway Station will offer state-of-the-art infrastructure, serving the region for decades.