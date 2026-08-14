Court Greenlights CBI's Further Probe in NEET UG Paper Leak Case

The Special Fast Track Court at Rouse Avenue on Friday provided the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) the green light to delve further into the NEET UG paper leak case. This decision emerged after the CBI filed an application to investigate emergent evidence related to other conspirators not yet charged alongside the thirteen accused individuals already facing a charge sheet.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta, citing an Apex Court judgment, allowed the CBI's request for additional probe, affirming the legal foundation for investigating further even as the trial progresses. The court noted, "The accused does not have any right to interfere in the further investigation or its manner." Thus, CBI received approval to consider new digital data and revisit the conspiracy's broader aspects.

The decision follows claims from Public Prosecutors highlighting incomplete reports and the surfacing of new digital evidence. Although opposed by the accused's legal representatives, the court determined that CBI could continue its investigation under section 193(9) of BNSS, despite objections centered around procedural lapses.