Ugandan MP Urges Africa to Treat Cybersecurity as National Security

African governments need to start treating cybersecurity with the same seriousness as other national security threats as the continent's growing dependence on mobile money, artificial intelligence and digital services creates new opportunities for criminals, Ugandan legislator Naome Kabasharira has warned.

Speaking at the 55th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Africa Region Conference in Malawi on August 14, Kabasharira said Africa's rapid digital transformation is moving faster than the development of systems needed to protect citizens, governments and businesses from increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.

The Rushenyi legislator delivered a presentation on cybersecurity threats, digital misinformation and the responsibility of African parliaments in protecting the continent's digital future, placing stronger regional cooperation and updated laws among the measures governments should consider.

Cybercriminals do not recognise national borders

Kabasharira said individual countries cannot effectively tackle cybercrime in isolation because attackers can operate across borders, making cooperation between governments and law-enforcement agencies essential for identifying and responding to threats.

"I urge African governments to strengthen regional and international cooperation because cybercriminals operate without regard for national borders," she told delegates, calling for faster information-sharing and coordinated law-enforcement responses.

Cybersecurity preparedness remains uneven across the continent, according to the legislator, creating gaps at a time when technologies such as artificial intelligence are changing both legitimate digital services and the methods available to criminals.

She identified ransomware, identity theft and AI-enabled cybercrime among emerging risks that require parliaments to review existing legislation and ensure laws can respond to threats that may not have been anticipated when older technology regulations were written.

Africa needs stronger cyber infrastructure

Building resilience will also require investment beyond legislation, with Kabasharira calling for more resources for Computer Emergency Response Teams, digital forensic laboratories and the development of a skilled cybersecurity workforce.

Stronger data protection frameworks should give citizens meaningful rights over their personal information while ensuring organisations can be held accountable when they fail to protect sensitive data, she said.

Such investment is becoming more important as financial transactions, government services, communications and business activities increasingly move online. Africa's widespread use of mobile money has created major opportunities for financial inclusion, while the same digital ecosystem can become an attractive target for organised criminal networks if security measures fail to keep pace.

Kabasharira also warned about the potential involvement of state-sponsored actors in cyber operations, adding another layer of complexity to a security environment that already crosses traditional national boundaries.

Deepfakes raise new threat to public trust

Artificial intelligence is creating challenges beyond conventional hacking, with AI-generated misinformation and realistic deepfakes making it increasingly difficult for citizens to determine whether online material is authentic.

Kabasharira warned that manipulated content can damage trust in governments, news organisations and democratic institutions, particularly when false material spreads rapidly through digital platforms.

She called for balanced laws that protect people against harmful misinformation without placing unnecessary restrictions on technological development and innovation. Regulation alone would not be enough, she argued, making digital literacy and sustained public awareness important parts of the response.

The Ugandan legislator urged African parliamentarians to take a central role in strengthening cyber resilience by updating laws, overseeing government preparedness and supporting investment in security capabilities.

Africa's growing digital economy can remain a powerful source of jobs, financial inclusion and development, she said, but those benefits will increasingly depend on whether countries can create digital environments that people and businesses trust enough to use safely.