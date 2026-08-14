President Murmu's Navroz Greetings: A Call for Unity and Renewal

In a heartfelt message on the eve of Parsi New Year Navroz, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings and best wishes to citizens across India and abroad. She emphasized that the festival encapsulates 'new beginnings and renewed hope' and underlines the values of co-existence and service to humanity.

President Murmu praised the significant contributions of the Parsi community in India's development through their entrepreneurial spirit and philanthropy. She expressed confidence in the festival's ability to inspire citizens to collaboratively build an inclusive and advanced India, highlighting the communal harmony that Navroz signifies.

The Parsi New Year marks the onset of spring and nature's renewal, rooted in the time of Prophet Zarathustra who founded Zoroastrianism in Persia. Known as Navroz or Nowruz, the celebration persists across various cultures, with Parsis observing it through home decorations, new attire, and visits to Zoroastrian fire temples.