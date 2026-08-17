Delhi High Court Dismisses RTI Petition Against Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a decade-old petition seeking to classify the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) as a 'public authority' under the Right to Information Act. The petition, filed by lawyer Shanmuga Patro, was dismissed by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, noting the petitioner's failure to appear on several occasions.

The legal challenge confronted a 2010 order from the Central Information Commission (CIC), which refused to acknowledge the Foundation as a public authority under the RTI Act. Patro contended that since the Foundation engaged in activities impacting the public, it should adhere to transparency rules and provide information as mandated by the Act.

The petitioner highlighted the Foundation's establishment post the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991 and linked it to public contributions, drawing parallels with other funds considered public authorities under the RTI. Despite these arguments, the court dismissed the plea, citing Patro's repeated absences during proceedings.