FairSquare Challenges Infantino's Eligibility for FIFA Presidency

Amid growing controversy, Human rights organization FairSquare has urged FIFA to disqualify Gianni Infantino from running for another presidential term, citing the organization's maximum term limit of three terms.

FairSquare argues that Infantino's initial term, which began in 2016 following Sepp Blatter's resignation, should count toward this limit despite his successful argument in 2022 that it did not. This decision has faced criticism for setting a dangerous precedent.

FIFA's transparency is further questioned as no public explanation for the ruling was provided, and leading football confederations are calling for a review of Infantino's conduct, raising concerns over governance and term limits within the organization.