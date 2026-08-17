Edouard Philippe Gains Key Endorsement for Presidency

French conservative presidential candidate Edouard Philippe received a crucial endorsement from Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin ahead of next year's election. Darmanin, opting not to run himself, cited national interests for his support.

In an interview with La Voix du Nord, Darmanin expressed concerns over France's challenging social issues, deciding against contributing to political division by standing in the election himself. He urged others to unite behind Philippe.

Philippe, who served as Emmanuel Macron's first prime minister, dealt with significant events like the 'Yellow Vests' protests and the COVID pandemic. Opinion polls suggest a strong challenge from far-right leader Marine Le Pen, despite her legal troubles.