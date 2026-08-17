IMF Resumes Key Discussions with Senegal on New Lending Program

The International Monetary Fund announced plans for a staff visit to Senegal from August 19 to September 1. The mission aims to advance discussions on a possible new lending agreement.

In June, IMF representatives engaged in 'open and constructive technical discussions' about Senegal's request for a new financial program. This follows the 2024 disclosure of debt misreporting by Senegal’s newly elected leaders. The issue led to the suspension of a previous $1.8 billion lending initiative.

Since the revelation, Senegal has faced challenges accessing international capital markets, turning instead to regional borrowing. The IMF expressed firm commitment to helping Senegal preserve macroeconomic stability and promote sustainable, inclusive growth.