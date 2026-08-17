IMF Resumes Key Discussions with Senegal on New Lending Program

The IMF is set to visit Senegal to further discussions on policies and reforms for a potential new lending agreement. This follows the revelation of debt misreporting by Senegal in 2024, which led to the suspension of a previous lending program. The IMF aims to support Senegal's economic stability and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 22:48 IST
IMF Resumes Key Discussions with Senegal on New Lending Program
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The International Monetary Fund announced plans for a staff visit to Senegal from August 19 to September 1. The mission aims to advance discussions on a possible new lending agreement.

In June, IMF representatives engaged in 'open and constructive technical discussions' about Senegal's request for a new financial program. This follows the 2024 disclosure of debt misreporting by Senegal’s newly elected leaders. The issue led to the suspension of a previous $1.8 billion lending initiative.

Since the revelation, Senegal has faced challenges accessing international capital markets, turning instead to regional borrowing. The IMF expressed firm commitment to helping Senegal preserve macroeconomic stability and promote sustainable, inclusive growth.

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