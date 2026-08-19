Health Minister JP Nadda Discharged from AIIMS Post Angioplasty

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda, who recently underwent angioplasty, was discharged from AIIMS Delhi. The Minister left the hospital on Wednesday after a successful procedure.

Nadda was admitted to the Department of Cardiology at AIIMS on August 14 following evaluations for uneasiness, including a coronary angiography. According to an AIIMS press release, Nadda experienced uneasiness on August 13, prompting the medical examination.

AIIMS stated in their release that Shri JP Nadda was assessed for uneasiness on August 13, 2026, and admitted for observation in the Cardiology Department. Various ministers have expressed their wishes for a speedy recovery.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi conveyed his best wishes for Nadda's quick recovery, expressing his hope for good health on X. Similarly, Gujarat Energy & Petrochemicals Minister Rushikesh Patel wished Nadda a swift recovery and continued good health through a post on X.