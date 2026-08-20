Delhi Ramps Up for BRICS 2026 Summit: Ensuring Seamless Cooperation

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu led a review meeting to prepare the city for the BRICS Summit 2026. Emphasizing cooperation and timely execution, Sandhu directed departments to enhance security, manage traffic, and ensure medical readiness. The summit underscores India's commitment to global collaboration and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 10:39 IST
Delhi Ramps Up for BRICS 2026 Summit: Ensuring Seamless Cooperation
Delhi LG reviews preparations for BRICS Summit 2026 (Photo/@LtGovDelhi). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu spearheaded a high-stakes review meeting on Thursday, focusing on the national capital's preparations for the BRICS Summit 2026 set for September 12-13. Sandhu stressed the strategic importance of hosting the event in Delhi and highlighted the need for strict adherence to execution timelines, along with seamless inter-agency coordination in line with national objectives.

Taking to social media platform X, Sandhu stated, "Chaired a review meeting on Delhi's preparedness for the upcoming BRICS Summit 2026. Aligned with the national vision and priorities, emphasised the importance of Delhi being chosen as the Summit venue and the need for seamless multi-agency coordination and time-bound execution across all fronts." He has ordered strengthened security measures, streamlined traffic management, and comprehensive medical preparedness at key venues and transit points.

The Lieutenant Governor reassured that Delhi's preparations would reflect India's tradition of Atithi Devo Bhava, aiming at a smooth and hospitable environment for international delegates. India holds the BRICS Chairmanship in 2026 under the theme of "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability." The 11-nation group is seen as crucial for addressing global political, economic, and developmental issues.

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