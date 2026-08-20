Manav Suthar Shines with 10-Wicket Haul, Boosts India's Triumph Over Sri Lanka

Indian all-rounder Manav Suthar bagged his first 10-wicket haul in his second Test match, leading India to a 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in Galle. Suthar, who emphasized the importance of Test cricket, highlighted disciplined bowling and daily skill enhancement as pivotal to India's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 11:31 IST
Manav Suthar Shines with 10-Wicket Haul, Boosts India's Triumph Over Sri Lanka
Manav Suthar (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian all-rounder Manav Suthar delivered a breathtaking match-winning performance in his second Test, claiming his maiden 10-wicket haul as India secured a 165-run victory against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday. Sri Lanka, chasing a daunting target of 372, collapsed to 206, partly due to Suthar's imposing figures of 6/55 in the second innings. This followed his four-wicket haul in the first innings, totaling 10 wickets in the match.

In an Instagram video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Suthar highlighted the seriousness with which he approaches Test cricket and his dedication to honing his skills daily. He trained extensively with the Kookaburra ball following the Afghanistan match to quickly acclimate to conditions. Notably, Suthar debuted in the India-Afghanistan Test in June at New Chandigarh, capturing seven wickets and earning the Player of the Match accolade.

Discussing India's victory, Suthar attributed their success to disciplined, patient bowling. He mentioned collaborations with teammates Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav on consistently targeting specific areas. Suthar emphasized that winning the series opener provides significant momentum and confidence for the team, underscoring the integral role of collective team effort and strategic bowling in their triumph. (ANI)

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