India's Tech Surge: Harnessing AI and Expanding Digital Infrastructure

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights India's burgeoning prowess in artificial intelligence applications and digital infrastructure. With significant advances in AI startups, semiconductor design, and renewable energy-backed data centers, India is positioning itself as a global technology leader while advocating for democratized tech and bolstered manufacturing competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 11:39 IST
India's Tech Surge: Harnessing AI and Expanding Digital Infrastructure
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Morgan Stanley India Equity Strategist Ridham Desai (Photo/Morgan Stanley). Image Credit: ANI

India's advancing position in the field of artificial intelligence is distinguished by its focus on the applications layer, as it simultaneously pushes to enhance digital infrastructure, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. In a conversation with Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai, Vaishnaw emphasized India's robust IT ecosystem and its knack for meeting enterprise needs with tailored technology solutions.

The Minister remarked that approximately 80 percent of emerging startups are offering AI-driven solutions, highlighting their expanding role in reshaping India's tech sector. Vaishnaw also noted the strategic edge India holds in data centers, backed by a strong renewable energy capacity that currently stands at 250 gigawatts.

Drawing parallels with India's development in electronics manufacturing, Vaishnaw cited how the country has grown from assembling finished products to creating a comprehensive electronics ecosystem, including semiconductors. With India now representing 20 percent of the global semiconductor design workforce, efforts are bolstered by the government's provision of advanced chip-design tools to universities nationwide.

Vaishnaw underscored the widespread availability of 5G, contributing to India being the second-largest 5G ecosystem globally, and stressed the importance of digital public infrastructure in empowering startups. The Minister also linked improvements in infrastructure—particularly in railway operations—to enhancing industrial efficiency and competitiveness, underscoring the nation's strategy for growth through infrastructure development and technological innovation.

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