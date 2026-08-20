UP Bolsters School Safety and Flood Response in Mission Safe Future Initiative

The Uttar Pradesh government has ramped up efforts to guarantee the safety of schoolchildren under the 'Mission Safe Future' initiative. This move aims to enhance relief and rescue operations amidst the state's ongoing flood and waterlogging challenges. A crucial part of the initiative involves the UP Transport Department conducting thorough inspections of school vehicles and verifying drivers' credentials as part of the campaign.

A press release states that flood-related relief and rescue operations have been intensified, focusing on districts severely affected by the disaster, including Lakhimpur, Kheri, and Ayodhya. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in several areas, such as Prayagraj, where search and rescue actions are in full swing following reports of drowning incidents. These efforts underscore the government's commitment to safety, preparedness, and prompt emergency responses.

As of August 13, data from the Transport Department reveals that Uttar Pradesh is home to 19,680 schools, with 82,259 vehicles designated for school use statewide. The department is actively conducting fitness checks on these vehicles, identifying 6,066 unfit vehicles and taking action by issuing notices and challans. Moreover, 356 vehicles were impounded for rule violations, while character verification of 27,066 school vehicle drivers has been successfully completed to ensure student safety.