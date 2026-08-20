Rajouri's Catastrophic Cloudburst: Unprecedented Flash Flood Wreaks Havoc

A catastrophic cloudburst on July 19 triggered flash floods in Rajouri district, causing widespread destruction, claiming four lives, and displacing families. The epicentre in Rajdhani Panchayat led to multiple landslides and severe damage, prompting concerns about the vulnerability of hilly regions to extreme weather events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 10:39 IST
Rajouri's Catastrophic Cloudburst: Unprecedented Flash Flood Wreaks Havoc
A family, whose house got washed away in the flash flood (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating cloudburst on July 19 led to catastrophic flash floods in Rajouri district, claiming four lives and causing widespread destruction. The event, with its epicenter in the Rajdhani Panchayat of Thanamandi subdivision, unleashed intense flash floods and landslides at numerous locations.

The floods ravaged infrastructure, completely washing away the main bus stand and several residential homes. In Rajdhani Panchayat, roads and cultivated land were destroyed, and multiple landslides occurred. One family lost their home and sought shelter in a government school, as recounted by Abdul Gani, a victim of this natural calamity.

Residents, who have never experienced such a severe flash flood, voiced concerns over future heavy rains and landslides. The incident underscores the vulnerability of hilly areas to extreme weather, drawing attention to the need for robust disaster preparedness in these regions.

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