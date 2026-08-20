August Turmoil: Copper's Stormy Surge in the LME

The London Metal Exchange has witnessed an unprecedented summer disruption in the copper market. A dramatic surge in cash prices and backwardation reflects the tight supply situation and intense competition for copper, particularly from U.S. and China, exacerbated by geopolitical uncertainties around U.S. import tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 11:30 IST
August Turmoil: Copper's Stormy Surge in the LME
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The typically quiet August period has turned tumultuous for copper traders, as the London Metal Exchange (LME) experiences a rare summer storm. On Monday, a record high cash price of $14,912 per ton and a ballooned backwardation to $545 per ton marked the sharp tension.

The turbulence results from intersecting trading positions ahead of a prime prompt date. Reports point to large holdings by three entities, pushing cash positions past physical stocks available in LME warehouses, causing a scramble to deliver metal.

Despite some easing of the 'tom-next' spread and cash-to-three-month backwardation, the U.S. gravitation for copper is strong. Tariff uncertainties under Trump and the gap between LME backwardation and CME contango suggest this August storm may be only the beginning.

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