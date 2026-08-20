Rising Tide: The Lingering Impact of the Iran War on Global Oil Refining

The ongoing conflict in Iran has thrown the global oil refining industry into turmoil, with diesel and gasoline prices poised to remain high for the foreseeable future. Despite the Brent crude oil price easing from conflict highs, refined product prices are still elevated, reflecting severe shortfalls in refining capacity.

Struggles in keeping pace with global fuel demand highlight an impending crisis. European diesel prices have rocketed over 70% since the war's onset, while U.S. gasoline prices are up by 60% due to a stark decrease in refining capacity and ongoing Middle East geopolitical instability.

The strained situation, compounded by Russia's internal strife and refining cutbacks, exacerbates the supply-demand gap in the global market. These factors, coupled with diminished energy inventories and rising costs, underscore fears of prolonged energy-induced inflation well into the future.