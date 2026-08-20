Amatrice's Resilient Rebirth: Struggles and Triumphs

Giorgio Cortellesi, now mayor, works to rebuild Amatrice, devastated by the 2016 earthquake. Despite bureaucratic and financial setbacks, reconstruction efforts continue, though progress is slow and many still live in temporary shelters. Survivors, like chef Daniele Bonanni, remain committed to their ravaged hometown, facing a complex struggle to restore their community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 11:30 IST
Amatrice's Resilient Rebirth: Struggles and Triumphs

In the aftermath of the 2016 earthquake that devastated Amatrice, Giorgio Cortellesi is striving to fulfill his promise of rebuilding the Italian town. Elected as mayor in 2021, Cortellesi faces daunting challenges, including bureaucratic red tape and rising construction costs, which have hampered efforts to restore the historic hilltown.

The 6.2-magnitude earthquake left much of Amatrice in ruins, claiming 237 lives from the town. Despite €22.7 billion committed for reconstruction, progress has been slow. Only 38% of the damaged properties have been restored, and many residents still live in temporary shelters as the town grapples with legal and logistical obstacles.

Survivors like chef Daniele Bonanni choose to stay, hoping to rebuild their lives and community. Yet, financial strains and delays, as experienced by the Perilli siblings who lost their homes, highlight the profound challenges in Amatrice's recovery. Cortellesi now reflects on the reconstruction efforts, questioning whether different choices might have been more beneficial long term.

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