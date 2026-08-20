Amit Shah to Steer Key Southern Zonal Council Meeting in Tamil Nadu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to lead the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. The council, comprising Southern states and Union Territories, aims to address regional issues and foster cooperative federalism under PM Modi’s envisioned 'TEAM BHARAT'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 10:40 IST
Amit Shah to Steer Key Southern Zonal Council Meeting in Tamil Nadu
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A pivotal meeting of the Southern Zonal Council, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is taking place today in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. The council, formed under the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, unites Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.

Under the vice-chairmanship of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, this 31st gathering is facilitated by the Inter-State Council Secretariat and hosted by the Tamil Nadu government. Key attendees include Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors, senior ministers, and top officials from both state and central levels, reflecting a collective commitment to regional cooperation.

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'TEAM BHARAT', these councils promote cooperative federalism by deliberating on significant issues like Fast Track Special Courts for speedy justice, education, and strategic projects. Over the past 12 years, 69 such meetings have reinforced mutual understanding, focusing on development through dialogue.

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