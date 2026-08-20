Proclaimed Offender Arrested after 10-year Hunt by CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully arrested Jitendra Pathak, a Proclaimed Offender, for impersonating an employee in the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Pathak, who evaded the law for over a decade, was apprehended in Ludhiana, Punjab. Additionally, the CBI nabbed an assistant DGFT in a separate bribery case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 18:06 IST
Proclaimed Offender Arrested after 10-year Hunt by CBI
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Jitendra Pathak, a fugitive accused of impersonating an employee within the Lok Sabha Secretariat in New Delhi. Pathak, who was on the run for a decade, was captured in Ludhiana, Punjab.

The case, registered in July 2009, involved a scam where Pathak and associates conned individuals into paying Rs. 50,000 for fraudulent employment in Parliament. After a chargesheet was filed in December 2009, he evaded trial proceedings, leading to his Proclaimed Offender status by September 2016.

Persistent investigative efforts led to Pathak's capture, involving diligent field verification and technical analysis. In another operation, the CBI arrested Assistant DGFT Hemlata Hedau in Haryana on bribery charges. She was caught red-handed accepting a Rs. 30,000 bribe on August 19 while processing an EPCG Authorization file.

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