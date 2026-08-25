ACB Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of Rajeev Rangila, says custodial interrogation required

A Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Rajeev Kumar Rangila. The court said that, in view of the allegations, custodial interrogation of the accused is required. It is alleged that Rangila supplied goods at an inflated price to the Government. He sought anticipatory bail in view of apprehension of his arrest. The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), however, wants to interrogate Rangila.

Special Judge Vidya Prakash rejected the anticipatory bail application moved on behalf of Rajeev Kumar Rangila alias Rajeev Rangila after hearing the submissions and considering the material on record. Special Judge said, "After considering the overall facts and circumstances of the case, including the nature of allegations, gravity of the offences alleged, the role allegedly played by the applicant/accused, custodial interrogation of the applicant/accused is required in view of the facts and circumstances of the present case."

"In view of the foregoing reasons and the discussion made hereinbefore, the Court is of the considered view that the accused is not entitled to the concession of pre-arrest bail. Consequently, the bail application is hereby dismissed and stands disposed of," the Special Judge ordered on August 25. The order was reserved on August 20 after hearing the submissions of the counsel for the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) and counsel for the accused.

Rangila is an accused of supplying medical equipment at an inflated price. He is seeking anticipatory bail in the DGHS medical procurement scam case being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB). Public Prosecutor Kumar Sanjay alongwith Investigation Officer, appeared for ACB and opposed the anticipatory bail plea.

It was submitted that Rajeev Kumar Rangeela is required for the investigation of the case. He is evading arrest. A Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) has been issued against him. A proceeding to declare him a proclaimed offender is pending. The prosecution also submitted that Rangila supplied the goods at an inflated price. He was not entitled to bid for the tender as he is not a manufacturer, which is a prerequisite for the tender.

It was further submitted that he transferred a huge amount to around 100 bank accounts of his relatives, which are being inquired into. There was a case registered against him earlier. On the other hand, the contention of the Prosecution was opposed by the senior defence counsel. It was submitted that Rangila is an authorised distributor. He got the tender and supplied the equipment at the tender price. There is no single transaction to any government official from any of the 100 bank accounts.

Defence counsel also submitted that it is not a case where goods were not supplied. Rather, goods were supplied, and the payments were cleared. In rebuttal arguements, Public Prosecutor Kumar Sanjay submitted that it is a case involving economic offences. There was a clear Judgement of the Supreme Court that anticipatory bail should not be granted to the accused in economic offences who are absconding.

ACB said that, as per the information received by the complainant, the accused group promoted cartelization, connived with Government officials, manipulated Government tenders, and siphoned off Government money to the tune of several hundred crores of rupees. It is alleged that accused Rajiv Rangila has been tying up with manufacturers of medical items, fixing rates at which they would supply medical items, and fixing kickbacks to be given back in cash. Fake companies/firms with fake owners have been created by Rajiv Rangila. Names of some of his companies/firms are F Med Devices, Technocrats, Raj Shree, Aashi Surgical and Pharmaceuticals, M Sahib and Sons Pvt. Ltd.

It is also alleged that these have been created in others' names, but the actual owner and operator of all these companies/firms is Rajiv Rangila. The pre-decided manufacturer company declares that any of these companies are owned/operated by Rajiv Rangila's authorised distributor. After that, the tender document and skewed restrictive specifications are prepared by Rajiv Rangila in connivance with the manufacturer company. The court has already rejected the bail plea of Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga in this case. Dr Ranga was the incharge of the Central Procurement Agency (CPA).

A case under Section 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, read with Section 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered. ACB has arrested Vatsala Aggarwal; however, she has been granted 4 weeks' interim bail.

ACB has lodged an FIR on a complaint forwarded by the Directorate of Vigilance on August 02, 2026, regarding alleged irregularities in procurement of medicines, surgical items, surgical consumables and medical equipment by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) & Central Procurement Agency (CPA), GNCT of Delhi. After examining the complaint, accompanying documents and material available, a named FIR was lodged against doctors, public servants, and private persons in relation to alleged manipulation of procurement processes and procurement of medicines and medical equipment at highly inflated rates, causing wrongful loss to the Government exchequer. (ANI)