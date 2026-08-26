"Why this partisan attitude?": Telangana Minister D Sridhar Babu questions denial of permission for Revanth Reddy's US visit

Telangana Minister D Sridhar Babu has questioned the Centre's decision to deny Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy permission to visit the US, asking why other chief ministers were allowed to travel abroad for various purposes while the Telangana Chief Minister was denied permission. Speaking to reporters, he said, "Our Chief Minister posed one question: when other chief ministers are given permission to visit the USA for different purposes, why has only the Chief Minister of Telangana been denied? Are we not staying in India? Does Telangana not form part of the Union of States of India? Why this partisan attitude? The Minister of External Affairs, when it gives permission to other chief ministers, why has our chief minister been denied? This is only a question we pose. This is a federal polity."

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders hit back at the Telangana government, questioning the purpose and outcome of Revanth Reddy's proposed foreign visits and defending the External Affairs Ministry's decision. BJP leader Bandaru Vijayalakshmi said Revanth Reddy's allegations against the Union government and the Ministry of External Affairs were based on claims made through MoUs and press conferences, and questioned the development outcomes of his visits.

She said, "Whatever Revanth Reddy alleged, it's only on MoUs and agreements and through press conferences, whereas the other states' models, where he's taken up Gujarat as an example, I see there is more development in the case of infrastructure. So he has to first answer on this line. He's questioning straight towards this. When this has happened during Davos, what is the result of Davos? And now you say US trips. Why have you met anti-national people? And the MEA was very specific; they said we have not got any specific reasoning. That is why the trip has been cancelled. We have to also admire the kind of integrity and concrete decisions that the External Affairs Ministry has made." The exchange comes after Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre denied permission for his official US visit.

He demanded that the Centre clarify the "political reasons" behind stopping the state delegation from undertaking the scheduled tour. Addressing the press at the State Secretariat on Monday, the CM questioned the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for permitting the England visit and denying permission to go to the USA on an official tour. The state government furnished every detail regarding the foreign tour to the Ministry of External Affairs.

CM Revanth Reddy alleged that the Centre blocked his US tour, fearing Telangana will surpass Gujarat in attracting investments. The Centre obstructing the Telangana Chief Minister's tour amounts to opposing Telangana's development. The CM noted that the Central Government is a union of states, and this embodies the democratic spirit of India. We formulated our foreign tour itinerary with a focus on education, sports, and investments. (ANI)