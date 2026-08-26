Games-North Korea to send around 100 athletes to Asian Games in Japan

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 10:56 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 10:56 IST
Games-North Korea to send around 100 athletes to Asian Games in Japan

North Korea will send around ​100 athletes competing in ​14 sports to ‌the Asian ​Games in Japan later this year, the secretary general of the country's Olympic ‌Committee has told a Tokyo-based newspaper. Relations with Japan are frequently strained and North Korea decided not to send a team to ‌the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021, citing the global ‌health crisis.

The size of the team is down on the delegation of 185 athletes across 18 sports that competed at the last Asiad in ⁠Hangzhou ​in 2023, ⁠which brought home 11 gold, 18 silver and 10 bronze medals from China. According ⁠to Korean media, Ko Chol Ho told the Choson Sinbo newspaper ​he hoped the smaller team would win more medals ⁠than three years ago.

Pyongyang sharply limited sports participation overseas for its athletes ⁠during ​the pandemic and, as a result, North Korea was also unrepresented at the 2022 and 2026 Winter Olympics. More ⁠than 11,000 athletes from 45 countries are expected to take part ⁠in the ⁠20th Asian Games in Nagoya and other cities in Japan's Aichi prefecture from September 19 to ‌October ‌4.

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka 83-2 after India enforce follow-on

Cricket-Sri Lanka 83-2 after India enforce follow-on

Global
2
Japan and IDB Group Expand Health and Infrastructure Partnership

Japan and IDB Group Expand Health and Infrastructure Partnership

Japan
3
Nepal flash flood washes away villages, damages roads, power projects

Nepal flash flood washes away villages, damages roads, power projects

Global
4
"This is IIT Delhi protest, not JNU, DU": Student Saksham opposes politicisation of MSc student's death

"This is IIT Delhi protest, not JNU, DU": Student Saksham opposes politicisa...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Farms to Healthy Diets: ADB Reframes Asia’s $40 Billion Food Systems Investment Drive

From Migration to Climate Resilience: How Remittances Are Reshaping Kyrgyz Household Survival

From Climate Risk to Growth: ADB Maps New Investment Strategy for Pakistan’s Agribusiness Sector

When Energy Becomes an Economic Risk, Growth Takes Different Paths

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026