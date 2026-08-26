Tanzania's vice ​president has resigned less than ​a year into ‌the job ​and President Samia Suluhu Hassan has accepted the resignation, a government spokesperson said, without citing ‌a reason. Emmanuel John Nchimbi will leave office on September 4, having served since November last year, the spokesperson added in Tuesday's statement on ‌X.

"Constitutional procedures to appoint another vice president of the United Republic ‌of Tanzania will be undertaken," it said. Nchimbi was earlier the secretary general of the president's ruling party, Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

He drew criticism from some in ⁠the ​party for ⁠remarks last month they considered unnecessary, when he told an event hosted by a rights ⁠group that he would urge Tanzanians to fight for a new constitution. "A ​constitution that leads us toward development, not just material and ⁠economic development, but the development of dignity and the human worth of every ⁠person ​living in Tanzania," Nchimbi said in the commercial capital of Dar es Salaam.

Hassan emerged the winner of last year's presidential election, ⁠securing nearly 98% in a vote marred by deadly violence. A government-appointed inquiry ⁠panel said ⁠at least 518 people were killed in the unrest, spurred by the exclusion of leading opposition candidates ‌from the ‌elections. (Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing ​by Clarence Fernandez)