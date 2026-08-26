YSRCP resolves to field candidates across all seats in upcoming Andhra Pradesh local body elections

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has resolved to field candidates in every single constituency and fight to win the upcoming rural and urban local body elections in Andhra Pradesh, following a high-level meeting chaired by Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tadepalli on Tuesday. Talking to reporters after the meeting, YSRCP MP Y V Subba Reddy said that the party leadership has issued clear instructions to contest all seats across the state.

"The state government has announced that they are going to conduct the local body elections very soon. In that context, our party president has conducted a meeting with all coordinators and district presidents and all other associated party presidents. A clear direction has been given by our party president: for each MPTC, ZPTC, Zilla Parishad, and municipal election, we have to put up a candidate and fight to win the elections. That is the single agenda of today's meeting," Subba Reddy said. Emphasising the party's focus on grassroots mobilisation, YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy stated that the party is leaving no stone unturned for the upcoming polls.

"YSRCP Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has given a direction to take up the local body elections very seriously. He has directed all party cadres and leaders in the party to plan the upcoming local body elections and to support the cadres who are fighting these elections. So, the YSR Congress Party has categorically taken up local body elections very seriously. And we will do everything to win these local body elections," Mithun Reddy told reporters. YSRCP leader Audimulapu Suresh also affirmed the party's total readiness to contest all urban and rural bodies, while taking a sharp swipe at the state government.

"Today, YSRCP held an important meeting, presided over by our chief, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The main point of discussion in today's meeting was the preparedness for the coming urban and local body elections. We expect that this backstabbing government would conduct these elections in a free and fair manner... YSRCP is in readiness to contest all the wards and all the mandals and all the urban local bodies, the corporations and chairpersons... This government, in 26 months of its governance, has not fulfilled even one single promise to its full extent," Suresh said. Earlier, YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday also said the anti-incumbency factor has a strong current against the coalition government in the state and called upon the party to fight for every inch of ground in the ensuing local body elections.

"Our endurance here will pave the way for the big future victory," he said and made it clear that the local election will be taken seriously. Addressing Party leaders and cadre, Reddy said that the anger of all sections of people against the coalition would translate into votes and they will win.

"Though it is clear that in the two years, the coalition has proved it failed on all fronts, we will win hands down if the elections are held in a free and fair manner, and we should ensure there is a contest for every seat, giving no scope for manipulation of any sort by TDP," he said. (ANI)