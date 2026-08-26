Assam: RPF, NCB seize drugs worth Rs 2.33 crore in Guwahati; two arrested

"During the course of checking, 4 packets containing suspected Heroin (Brown Sugar) were found concealed in their baggage," the RPF official said.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 10:07 IST
Assam: RPF, NCB seize drugs worth Rs 2.33 crore in Guwahati; two arrested
RPF and NCB in a joint operation seized drugs at Guwahati railway station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in a joint operation, have recovered and seized 1.168 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.33 crore from a passenger train at Guwahati railway station on Tuesday, an official said. A senior official of RPF Guwahati on Tuesday said that a joint operation was conducted by the Crime Prevention and Detection Squad of the Railway Protection Force at Guwahati station (GHY) and NCB, Guwahati, in the DN Kamrup Express at Guwahati Railway Station.

"During checking of Coach No. A-2, two persons travelling on Berths/Seats No. 17 & 18 were intercepted and subjected to checking. During the course of checking, 4 packets containing suspected Heroin (Brown Sugar) were found concealed in their baggage," the RPF official said. The joint team apprehended two persons, namely Azabur Rahman (22 years old) and Sahajahan Ali (18 years old).

"On weighing, the four packets were found to contain a total of 1.168 kg (292 + 289 + 310 + 277 grams) of suspected Heroin (Brown Sugar). The recovered suspected Heroin (Brown Sugar) was formally seized by NCB/Guwahati after observing the prescribed seizure and procedural formalities in the presence of available witnesses," the RPF official said. In this connection, NCB Guwahati has registered a case under sections 8(c)/21(c)/29 of the NDPS Act, dated August 25th, 2026.

The RPF official further stated that the approximate value of the recovered drugs is Rs 2,33,60,000. (ANI)

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