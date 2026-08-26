Telangana: KTR expresses condolences to families of deceased in Suryapet road accident

BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday expressed shock over the road accident on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway near Dwarakunta in Kodad mandal of Suryapet district, in which six people lost their lives. According to Suryapet Police, six people were killed and others sustained serious injuries when a private travel bus rammed into a moving truck early Wednesday morning.

In a statement, KTR expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and said, "It is extremely tragic that several people lost their lives in the accident, in which a private travel bus collided with a container. I convey my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased." He urged the government to ensure the best possible medical treatment for those injured.

"I pray that their families are given the strength and courage to cope with this immense tragedy. The government should take immediate steps to ensure that those injured in the accident receive the best possible medical treatment. All necessary medical services should be provided to the injured, and their health condition should be monitored continuously. I pray for peace for the souls of the deceased and wish for the speedy recovery of those who were injured," the BRS leader said. As per the police, a total of 43 passengers were travelling in the bus from Hyderabad to Vijayawada. The accident happened near Durgapuram stage.

The police shifted the deceased to the mortuary for post-mortem examination and are currently investigating the matter. The injured were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also condoled the demise of the six people in the accident.

"The Chief Minister has directed the Chief Secretary of the government to take steps to ensure that the injured in this accident receive better medical treatment," the CMO stated. State BJP President N Ramchander Rao urged the government to announce an ex-gratia for the families of the deceased.

The BJP leader told ANI, "It is unfortunate that the bus travelling to Vijayawada from Hyderabad has met with an accident, and over six people are reportedly dead. Our condolences are with their families. The government should immediately announce ex-gratia for the families of the deceased, and those who are injured should be provided proper treatment at the nearest available and best hospitals. Road accidents have become increasingly rampant in our state. Whatever may be the reason, road safety measures have to be strengthened by the government. All necessary precautions should also be taken by drivers and transport owners and companies. We request the government to provide appropriate compensation to the families of those who have died." (ANI)