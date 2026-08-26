Students tie Rakhi to Delhi Minister Ashish Sood ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, several students from different schools visited Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday and tied a Rakhi on his wrist, marking the festival with a message of affection and brotherhood. The students presented Rakhis to the minister and sought his blessings as part of the celebrations ahead of Raksha Bandhan, which will be observed on August 28 this year.

Ashish Sood interacted with the students and appreciated their participation in the Raksha Bandhan celebrations. The minister also extended his best wishes to the students and their families ahead of the festival. In a post on X, Sood said that receiving the love and affection has filled his heart with joy.

"On this sacred occasion of Rakhi, receiving the love and affection of the children has filled my heart with joy," the Delhi Minister said. Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond of love, care, and protection between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread called rakhi on their brothers' wrists and pray for their well-being, while brothers promise to support and protect their sisters.

The festival is celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Shravana. Families come together, exchange gifts, share sweets, and celebrate the special sibling relationship. The word Raksha Bandhan means the "bond of protection"; Raksha means protection, and Bandhan means bond.

The festival represents love, trust, and lifelong affection between siblings. Earlier today, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta welcomed students from Kirori Mal College and Ramjas College at the Assembly, setting an energetic tone for an interactive session under the Assembly's flagship Youth Outreach Initiative.

Gupta said that a strong democracy is built when its young citizens actively engage with its institutions, ideas, and processes. As per the release, the initiative, designed to bridge the gap between India's youth and governance, is a structured initiative by the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat that aims to demystify legislative processes and foster deep civic responsibility among Gen Z. During their visit, students were taken on an immersive journey through India's parliamentary heritage, starting with the historical significance of the iconic Assembly building.

Students also gained insights into the Assembly's ongoing role in democratic governance since its re-establishment in 1993. To deepen their understanding, the program featured a comprehensive orientation on legislative procedures, offering a practical briefing on how laws are crafted, debated, and passed. This educational session was complemented by a captivating short film detailing the institution's evolution, featuring a voice-over by Padma Bhushan awardee Anupam Kher. (ANI)