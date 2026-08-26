Soccer-Barcelona still interested in Atletico's Alvarez, says Laporta

Barcelona are interested in signing Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, club President Joan Laporta said on Wednesday as speculation over the Argentina international's ‌future continued. The 26-year-old, who helped his country win the 2022 World Cup, has come under fire from Atletico fans amid reports linking him with a move to the LaLiga champions. He was booed while warming up and again after coming ‌on as a substitute in Atletico's 2-2 home draw with Villarreal on Sunday. Alvarez has made no secret ‌of his desire to leave, saying during the 2026 World Cup that he had spoken to the club about a possible transfer to "fulfil my dream".

"This whole situation has created a lot of noise," Laporta said in a video posted on Barca's social media channels. "This is not ⁠motivated by ​actions taken by Barca. ⁠It is motivated by the fact that Atletico told us they were not selling (Alvarez). However, it looks like, from what we hear now, ⁠they are trying to reach agreements with other clubs.

"With this context, our interest and offer for the player remains up until the ​end of the window, in case Atletico want to sell the player. We are very interested in ⁠buying Julian Alvarez. We would like our offer to be accepted. We say it with all the respect towards Atletico." Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil ⁠Marin, ​however, has said the club would not accept even €200 million ($233 million) for a major asset they wanted to keep.

Since joining from Manchester City in 2024 on a six-year contract, Alvarez has scored 49 goals and provided ⁠17 assists in 107 appearances for Atletico. "The player is being portrayed as a victim, but the only victims in ⁠the Julian case are us. ⁠We've hurt us both financially and socially," Atletico told Spanish national daily MARCA. "There's a 0% chance of selling him to Barca. This situation isn't about money, it's about ‌dignity."

Reuters has contacted ‌Atletico for comment. ($1 = 0.8587 euros)