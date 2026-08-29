Nepal floods will impact Bihar, Govt monitoring situation: Minister Ramkripal Yadav assures help to victims

Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav on Saturday called the Nepal tragedy extremely heartbreaking and serious, saying many lives have been lost, and the toll will rise. Noting that India, as a friendly nation, stands with Nepal, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned and providing all help, with several Indians also affected, and prayed for peace to the departed souls.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "The tragedy in Nepal is extremely heartbreaking and serious. Many people have lost their lives in this tragedy. The number is going to increase. India is a friendly country to Nepal, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about it, has promised every kind of help, and is also providing assistance. A report has come that several Indian people have also been affected. The exact number of those (Indians) who have lost their lives in this tragedy is not yet known. I hope that Nepal finds resolution from this, and the souls of the deceased find peace." Yadav said the state government is closely monitoring the flood threat in Bihar in view of the tragedy in Nepal.

"Bihar is adjacent to Nepal, and the water that has come from Nepal in the past has affected many areas of Bihar, leading to loss of life and property, destruction of crops and homes. The Bihar government and the Chief Minister himself are monitoring this," Yadav told ANI. He assured that the state government will extend every possible help to those affected.

"The Bihar government will provide every possible help. The flood victims of Bihar have the first right on Bihar's treasury, and it is secure for them. The government will work," he added. Meanwhile, the death toll in the Bhote Koshi flood-related disaster in Nepal has reached 626, while 2,426 people remain missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

As per the latest search, rescue and relief update issued by NDRRMA as of 10 am on August 29, the highest number of bodies were recovered in Chitwan, where 233 bodies, including various human remains, were found. Nawalparasi East reported 158 deaths, followed by Nuwakot with 51, Gorkha with 48, Nawalparasi West with 47, Dhading with 45, Tanahun with 31, Rasua with 13, and other affected areas.

The authority said 2,426 people were still reported missing. Among them were 27 Nepal Police personnel, 45 Nepal Army personnel, 13 Armed Police Force personnel, 15 Customs Office personnel and four Immigration Office personnel. As many as 562 people were reported missing in Rasua and 115 in Nuwakot based on information received from District Emergency Operation Centres (DEOCs). A total of 933 people from hydropower projects were also reported missing, along with 65 people from Makwanpur.

The disaster has also affected foreign nationals and Nepali citizens residing abroad. NDRRMA said 517 foreign nationals were reported missing, along with 127 Nepali citizens living abroad. Three people from Langtang National Park were also reported missing. Earlier, 101 injured people are undergoing treatment in hospitals, with surgical and medical teams deployed to assist the injured.

The authority said a total of 4,451 people have been rescued so far, including 191 people rescued from hydropower tunnels and 517 people evacuated by air on Saturday. As many as 129 foreign nationals have also been rescued. For the rescue operations, 16 helicopters operated by the Nepal Army and private operators have conducted 99 sorties so far.

The disaster has also damaged telecommunications infrastructure. Of the 198 telephone towers damaged in the affected areas, 145 have been restored and brought back into operation following repairs. A total of 15,224 security personnel have been deployed for search, rescue and relief operations, including 4,811 Nepal Police personnel, 6,755 Nepal Army personnel and 3,658 Armed Police Force personnel.

The Nepal government has released cash assistance of Rs 1 crore each for Rasua and Nuwakot, Rs 50 lakh for Dhading and Rs 6.75 crore for 15 municipalities. Relief supplies are also being dispatched to affected areas. So far, 37 trucks carrying food and non-food relief materials have been sent.

NDRRMA said fuel stocks are being maintained in Nuwakot, with 41,000 litres of diesel and 24,000 litres of petrol available at Bhairavi, Suryamati and Kanya Oil Stores. Seven helicopter sorties have also been conducted to transport food and non-food materials. The authority said 39,000 litres of aviation fuel have been sent to Nuwakot, with another 8,000 litres currently in stock and 9,000 litres in transit.

Details concerning missing foreign nationals, Nepali citizens living abroad, people receiving treatment and those rescued by helicopter are available through NDRRMA's official social media page and website. (ANI)