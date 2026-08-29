Karnataka: Land bomb explodes in farmer's borewell motor; another recovered amid land dispute, accused absconding

An alleged land bomb planted in a borewell motor starter exploded at a farmer's field in Karnataka's Tumakuru over a land dispute, while another alleged live land bomb was later recovered in Pavagada, police said. The incident occurred on Friday morning when farmer Giriyappa switched on the borewell motor at his farm, triggering the explosion. Giriyappa escaped unhurt as the blast was minor.

Police identified Venkatesh, a resident of Kanikalabande, as the alleged accused who had planted the bomb in the motor starter of Giriyappa's borewell. According to police, Venkatesh allegedly planted the land bomb with an intention to kill Giriyappa after the latter had earlier lodged a complaint against him, alleging that he was threatening and extorting money.

Venkatesh was allegedly known to threaten villagers with a pistol and bombs and extort money and food grains from them, police said. He is currently absconding following the incident.

The incident took place within the limits of Pavagada Nagar Police Station. Madhugiri Deputy Superintendent of Police Manjunath visited the spot and inspected the area. Police are conducting further investigation into the incident, and efforts are underway to trace the accused. (ANI)