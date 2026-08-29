Gujarat: Fire breaks out at raisin products factory in Ahmedabad's Naroda

Fire tenders from GIDC, Nikol, Naroda, Chandkheda and Shahpur were rushed to the spot to control the fire. A water bowser from Nikol was also deployed.

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 12:00 IST
Gujarat: Fire breaks out at raisin products factory in Ahmedabad's Naroda
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A massive fire broke out at a raisin products factory in Ahmedabad's Naroda Corporation area on Saturday morning, the fire department said. No immediate casualties or reasons for the fire have been confirmed yet.

According to officials, the blaze was reported at around 9:40 am at Plot No. 28 in Naroda GIDC Phase 3. Fire tenders from GIDC, Nikol, Naroda, Chandkheda and Shahpur were rushed to the spot to control the fire. A water bowser from Nikol was also deployed.

Further details are awaited. Naroda GIDC is a major industrial estate located in Ahmedabad, established and managed by the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) to promote manufacturing and business growth. (ANI)

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Gujarat: Fire breaks out at raisin products factory in Ahmedabad's Naroda

Gujarat: Fire breaks out at raisin products factory in Ahmedabad's Naroda

India

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