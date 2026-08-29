Curtain raiser for Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027 to be held in New Delhi on August 31

The Curtain Raiser will set the stage for the upcoming Summit scheduled for January 10 to 12, 2027.

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 19:31 IST
Curtain raiser for Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027 to be held in New Delhi on August 31
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Following the successful completion of a high-level international delegation visit to the USA and Canada, led by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the State Government is organising the Curtain Raiser for Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027 in New Delhi on August 31, as per the release. The Curtain Raiser will set the stage for the upcoming Summit scheduled for January 10 to 12, 2027.

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, will address the interaction session with Industry Leaders to be held at Bharat Mandapam in the morning, as well as during the interaction session with the Heads of Missions and senior officials from the Government of India to be held at Hotel Taj Palace in the evening. At Bharat Mandapam, Chief Minister Patel will hold various one-on-one meetings with industrialists from leading companies across diverse sectors including TPREL; JSW MG Motor India; Schneider Electric India; DCM Shriram Ltd; Seoul Semiconductors; Shree Cement Ltd.; Purvah Green Power; LG Energy Solutions; JBM Group; Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon; Max Healthcare, Uno Minda & ACMA; ACME Solar; Schwihag AG; Airtrunk; HIF Global; GHCL; Sber Bank; PB Fintech Ltd. (parent company of PolicyBazaar & Paisabazaar); Mankind Pharma.

The one-on-one meetings will cover key sectors including renewable energy, automobiles, semiconductors & electronics, cement, infrastructure, healthcare & pharma, railways, AI & data centres, IT and BPM, chemicals, banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), the release said. The discussions will focus on investment opportunities, expansion plans and strategic partnerships, while showcasing Gujarat's robust industrial ecosystem, infrastructure, investor-friendly policies and readiness to support the next phase of sustainable and technology-led growth. (ANI)

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