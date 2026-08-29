"Global warming causing Himalayan glaciers to melt rapidly": Glaciologist Dr Naresh Rana on Nepal floods

A major flash flood that struck Nepal after originating in the Tibet region was likely triggered by the sudden collapse of a large chunk of glacier, which fell into a valley and rapidly generated a powerful flood, glaciologist Dr Naresh Rana said on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, explaining the possible mechanism behind the disaster, Rana said that such floods do not necessarily require the presence of a large reservoir or glacial lake.

"It was a major flash flood that started in Tibet and caused extensive damage in Nepal. The main reason was a large chunk of glacier suddenly breaking off and falling into the valley, rapidly melting and generating a powerful flood that travelled into Nepal," he said. Rana drew a comparison with the 2021 Chamoli disaster in Uttarakhand, saying a relatively smaller incident involved a glacier chunk falling into the Ganga valley and triggering a major flood.

"Such floods do not necessarily require a large water reservoir or lake. A falling mass of ice can generate enough energy to melt rapidly, producing a huge flood," he said. The expert also highlighted the growing risks associated with a warming Himalayan region.

"Global warming is causing Himalayan glaciers to melt rapidly, and the size and volume of glacial lakes are increasing every year," Rana said. His comments come as Nepal continues to deal with the aftermath of the devastating August 26 flash flood near the Tibet border. Preliminary scientific assessments have pointed to a glacier collapse and subsequent ice-rock avalanche and debris flow as the likely trigger.

Amid the devastation caused by floods in Nepal, residents have stepped forward to help families stranded in remote and flood-affected villages, with a group of volunteers travelling from Kathmandu to distribute essential supplies. Meanwhile, a total of 669 bodies have been retrieved from floodwaters across multiple affected districts downstream, according to updated figures released by Nepal Police.

The police have released an official status update as of 4:00 PM, providing updated figures on casualties, ongoing rescue operations, and personnel deployment following the devastating Rasuwa Bhote Koshi flash floods. Further, rescue teams have safely evacuated or treated 2,301 individuals, while 140 injured victims are undergoing medical treatment or have been discharged across various hospitals in the Kathmandu Valley. (ANI)