Bengaluru: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan attends birth centenary celebrations of former Karnataka CM Ramakrishna Hegde

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday paid tribute to former Karnataka Chief Minister and statesman Ramakrishna Hegde on his birth centenary at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru, describing him as a "great statesman, nationalist and creator of leaders."

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 22:15 IST
Bengaluru: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan attends birth centenary celebrations of former Karnataka CM Ramakrishna Hegde
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan paid tribute to former Karnataka Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde on his 100th birth anniversary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday paid tribute to former Karnataka Chief Minister and statesman Ramakrishna Hegde on his birth centenary at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru, describing him as a "great statesman, nationalist and creator of leaders." According to an official release, the Vice President said Karnataka emerged as a role model for governance under Hegde's leadership and highlighted his emphasis on decentralisation, accountability and citizen participation.

Recalling Hegde's contribution to grassroots governance, Radhakrishnan referred to the Karnataka Zilla Parishads, Taluk Panchayat Samitis, Mandal Panchayats and Nyaya Panchayats Act, 1985, which sought to bring governance closer to the people. He noted that the vision of decentralised governance was subsequently strengthened through the 73rd Constitutional Amendment, which accorded constitutional status to Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Sharing a personal recollection of Hegde, the Vice President said the former Chief Minister had once given a simple definition of money, saying that a comfortable life meant having a good home, good health, good education and a good car, asking, "What is money more than that?" Radhakrishnan said the observation reflected Hegde's simplicity and perspective towards life.

Highlighting Hegde's focus on accountability in public life, the Vice President recalled the strengthening of the Lokayukta in Karnataka and stressed that holding public office was a stewardship of public trust. He further underlined Hegde's belief that strong States strengthen India, strong local governments strengthen States, and empowered citizens strengthen local governments.

Calling Hegde a builder of institutions and leaders, Radhakrishnan said, "Great leaders can transform a moment. Great institution-builders transform generations." The Vice President urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from Hegde's integrity, courage and commitment to public service and uphold the principle of "Rashtra Pratham" (Nation First).

He said carrying forward these values would be the most meaningful tribute to Hegde's legacy. Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other dignitaries, besides family members and friends of Ramakrishna Hegde, attended the programme. (ANI)

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