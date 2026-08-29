Doiwala Kings unveil squad, captain for Dehradun T20 League 2026

The announcement marks an important step in the franchise's preparations for the tournament, which is scheduled to begin on September 2, 2026. The Doiwala Kings will be among the teams competing in the inaugural edition of the league, opening a new chapter for franchise cricket in Uttarakhand, as per a press release.

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 22:20 IST
Doiwala Kings unveil squad, captain for Dehradun T20 League 2026
Doiwala Kings squad for Dehradun T20 League. (Photo: Doiwala Kings). Image Credit: ANI

Doiwala Kings have announced their squad and leadership group for the inaugural edition of the Dehradun T20 League 2026, with TNR Mohit set to lead the side and Divyanshu Yadav named vice-captain. The announcement marks an important step in the franchise's preparations for the tournament, which is scheduled to begin on September 2, 2026. The Doiwala Kings will be among the teams competing in the inaugural edition of the league, opening a new chapter for franchise cricket in Uttarakhand, as per a press release.

Officially approved by the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU), the Dehradun T20 League is expected to provide a competitive platform for cricketers from the state while bringing high-intensity franchise cricket to fans in Dehradun and surrounding regions. -A 17-Member Squad Blending Experience and Young Talent

Doiwala Kings have assembled a 17-member squad featuring a mix of established performers and promising talent from the region. Alongside captain TNR Mohit and his deputy Divyanshu Yadav, the squad includes notable names such as Avneesh Sudha, Tanish Khatri, Mukesh Gupta, Ashwaman Gulati, Ajay Yadav, Sarang Rawat and Vishu Kashyap. The franchise will look to make an immediate impression as it begins its maiden campaign in the newly launched competition.

Doiwala Kings Squad TNR Mohit (Captain), Divyanshu Yadav (Vice-Captain), Avneesh Sudha, Tanish Khatri, Mukesh Gupta, Ashwaman Gulati, Ajay Yadav, Sarang Rawat, Vishu Kashyap, Akash Saini, Preet Shrohi, Shivanshu Pandey, Abhay Deep, Shubham Singh, Ship Pratap Singh, Uday and Adi Khan.

Strong Management and Coaching Set-Up The team's preparations will be led by an experienced management and coaching group. Sachin Kumar Tomar has been appointed as the Team Director, while Gaurav Kumar will take charge as Head Coach. Rithik Sharma will be part of the coaching staff as Assistant Batting Coach.

Team Management - Team Director: Sachin Kumar Tomar- Head Coach: Gaurav Kumar- Assistant Batting Coach: Rithik Sharma

Building a Cricketing Identity Beyond the League Backed by Sachworld Sports and Livewires Sporting Ventures, Doiwala Kings have been formed with a broader vision of creating a professional platform for cricketers from Uttarakhand.

While the immediate focus remains on making a strong start in the Dehradun T20 League, the franchise is also looking to build a long-term cricketing identity by identifying and nurturing grassroots talent from Doiwala, Dehradun and other parts of Uttarakhand. The franchise also aims to develop a strong connection with supporters through community engagement while proudly representing the sporting identity of Doiwala and Uttarakhand.

With its captain, vice-captain, full squad and coaching staff now in place, Doiwala Kings have officially begun their countdown to the inaugural Dehradun T20 League. As the tournament gets underway on September 2, the team will look to combine local talent, competitive ambition and regional pride in its bid to make a memorable start to franchise cricket in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

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