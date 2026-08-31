Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC lauds Bhagwat's 'Vishwa Guru' remarks, says India's DNA rooted in friendship, diversity

Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC on Monday supported Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on India becoming a "Vishwaguru" through selfless service to humanity, saying the idea reflects the country's civilisational values of universal friendship, respect and diversity.

ANI | Updated: 31-08-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 11:39 IST
Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC lauds Bhagwat's 'Vishwa Guru' remarks, says India's DNA rooted in friendship, diversity
Shiv Sena Spokesperson Shaina NC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC on Monday supported Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on India becoming a "Vishwaguru" through selfless service to humanity, saying the idea reflects the country's civilisational values of universal friendship, respect and diversity. Bhagwat, while addressing the "Hindu Vishwa Bandhu - Embrace the World in Friendship" gathering in Toronto, had said that India attained the status of a "Vishwaguru" by serving the world and not by acting as a "Mahashakti" (superpower). He emphasised that India's civilisational DNA is based on friendship, providing refuge and respecting diversity.

Reacting to Bhagwat's statement, Shaina NC said, "The RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted that a Vishwa Guru, which is a world teacher through the selfless work of service to humanity, is the agenda. Acting like a superpower emphasises that a country's civilisation's DNA is rooted in universal friendship, where there is refuge, where there is respect, where there is diversity. When we say Hindu Vishwa Bandhu, that means embracing all world friendships. It is about highlighting how Vasudeva Kutumbakam, which is a global world family, is the order of the day." During his address, Bhagwat cited examples of India's humanitarian approach, including the shelter provided by the Maharaja of Jamnagar to Polish refugees during the Second World War.

"There are so many instances; it is still continuing," Bhagwat said, referring to Bharat's tradition of extending assistance during crises. Pointing to modern conflict evacuations in the Middle East, he highlighted how Indian military transport aircraft rescued not only Indian citizens but also nationals from seven other countries trapped in the war zone.

"When, some years back in the Middle East war, people were trapped, the military planes of Bharat went there and rescued not only Bharatiya citizens; citizens of seven countries were rescued from there by Bharatiya," he said. He noted that Muslims, Christians, Jews, and Parsis have historically found peaceful refuge and knowledge in India without fear of persecution. (ANI)

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