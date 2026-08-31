Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi condoles demise of IPS officer Shefeen Ahamed K

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo also condoled over his demise. In a post on X, Singh Deo remembered the senior police officer for his dedication and distinguished service to the state and the Odisha Police.

ANI | Updated: 31-08-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 11:49 IST
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi condoles demise of IPS officer Shefeen Ahamed K
Shefeen Ahamed K (Photo/X/. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday expressed grief over the demise of Shefeen Ahamed K, IPS, Inspector General of Police, CID, Crime Branch. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Shefeen Ahamed K, IPS, I.G. of Police, CID, CB.

"His dedicated service to the State and Odisha Police will always be remembered. "My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," said the CM.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo also condoled over his demise. In a post on X, Singh Deo remembered the senior police officer for his dedication and distinguished service to the state and the Odisha Police. "Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Shefeen Ahamed K, IPS, I.G. of Police, CID, CB. His unwavering dedication and distinguished service to the State and Odisha Police will forever be remembered," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Singh Deo extended his condolences to Ahamed's family, colleagues and loved ones. "My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and loved ones. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace," he added.

Odisha Police also paid tribute to the senior IPS officer, remembering him for his dedication, integrity and professionalism. On X, Odisha Police said that Ahamed, a distinguished officer of the 2003 batch, "served with dedication, integrity and professionalism".

"His valuable contributions to policing, particularly in cybercrime investigation, will always be remembered with respect," Odisha Police said. The state police expressed solidarity with Ahamed's bereaved family and loved ones and prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace. (ANI)

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