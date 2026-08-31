Gogi gang-linked network behind Ankit Baliyan murder, two prime suspects killed in police operation: UP DGP

A network connected to the Gogi gang was found to be behind the murder of Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan, Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna said on Monday, adding that two prime suspects in the case were killed in a police operation. Speaking about the investigation in a press conference, Krishna said the police had deployed multiple specialised teams to identify the shooters involved in the killing and uncover the wider criminal conspiracy and gang network

"The investigation has revealed the involvement of a network connected to the Gogi gang behind this murder. On August 26-27, responsibility for the murder was claimed on social media via an Instagram account linked to Rahul alias Bholu Shahpuri, and this claim is also being investigated as part of the ongoing probe," the DGP said. Krishna said Baliyan was coming out of a gym in the Lala Patri area under Shamli Kotwali jurisdiction when four armed criminals opened fire on him.

"Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan was coming out of a gym in the Lala Patri area under the Shamli Kotwali jurisdiction when four armed criminals opened fire on him and murdered him. Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's father, a case was registered against four unknown individuals," he said. "Given the gravity of the incident, multiple teams were constituted under the leadership of the ADG Meerut Zone, ADG Law and Order, and ADG STF to solve the case," Krishna said.

He said specialised teams comprising 11 senior police officers, including seven Additional Superintendents of Police and four Deputy Superintendents of Police, along with several inspectors, were formed for the investigation. "The police's priority was crystal clear: to identify and arrest the sharpshooters directly involved in the murder, and to uncover the complete criminal conspiracy and gang network operating behind them," the DGP said.

Krishna said the police continuously gathered evidence through human and technical intelligence, including CCTV footage, digital trail analysis, the movements and stay locations of the accused and payment records. "The investigation revealed that prior to the murder, the accused conducted reconnaissance on Ankit Baliyan's movements and closely monitored his routine around the gym," he said.

"It was also revealed during the investigation that the shooters were supplied with weapons from outside, and on the day of the incident, the four assailants executed the crime in a planned manner. Following the incident, the criminals kept changing their hideouts continuously to evade the police," Krishna said. He added that police teams conducted raids across several states and Uttar Pradesh, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and eastern Uttar Pradesh, while maintaining surveillance on the suspects.

"In this sequence, on August 29, based on human and technical intelligence, the accused involved in the incident were identified. Two of these accused were killed in a police operation today," the DGP said. According to preliminary information, 14 criminal cases are registered against Mohit in Haryana, while at least one criminal case is registered against Sumit. "Verification of their additional criminal history is underway," Krishna said.

Two primary shooters linked to the murder of Haryanvi artist Ankit Baliyan were shot dead on Monday during an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and district police in Shamli.The state police officials implemented a strict district-wide vehicle containment strategy following the Haryanvi singer's murder, which ultimately trapped the fleeing suspects during routine midnight checkpoint sweeps. Talking to reporters, Shamli SP Narendra Pratap Singh explained how police were mobilised rapidly to track down the armed perpetrators.

He said, "Our SWAT team, surveillance unit, and all SHOs, the ASP, and the COs (City and Kairana) were assigned to the case."Describing the execution of the district-wide security dragnet, Shamli SP Narendra Pratap Singh stated, "I had ordered the implementation of a blockade plan from midnight to 6.00 AM to ensure no vehicle could enter the district without being checked. Today, around 4.00 AM, while SHO Virendra Kasana of Hijana was conducting checks near his station, he spotted a motorcycle approaching from the direction of Karnal. He attempted to stop it. Two criminals were riding the bike; they immediately opened fire at him. He had a narrow escape, although his vehicle was hit by a bullet. He immediately sent a message over the wireless. The suspects' vehicle sped away and turned towards Kairana. When they reached beneath the Manna Madra bridge, SHO. "Shamli SP Narendra Pratap Singh recounted how the fleeing suspects breached subsequent checkpoints before being cornered."Dharmendra Gautam of the Kotwali station was conducting checks. He tried to stop them, but they fired at him, shattering the vehicle's windshield. He immediately challenged them. The suspects turned left towards the city; however, since an alert had already been broadcast over the wireless, our SWAT team, surveillance in-charge, SHOs, CO City, ASP, and CO Kairana all arrived at the scene. Subsequently, the suspects suddenly swerved their vehicle to the right, towards this area," Narendra Pratap Singh said.

Speaking to ANI, ADG Law and Order (Uttar Pradesh) Amitabh Yash further detailed the ongoing police operation and the recovery of illicit firearms from the individuals."Ankit Baliyan was murdered near the Shamli Kotwali. Analysis of CCTV footage and inquiries with locals revealed that four shooters were involved in the incident; they fled on two motorcycles. They were continuously pursued. This morning, two of the shooters, Sumit and Mohit, were killed in an encounter with the Shamli Police. Sophisticated weapons were recovered from them." (ANI)