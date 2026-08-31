Ladakh Director General of Police concludes 3-day visit to District Changthang

The Director General of Police of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Anand Jain concluded a comprehensive three-day visit to District Changthang aimed at reviewing policing infrastructure, strengthening public-police relations, and assessing developmental and security-related aspects in the region. On his arrival at Chumathang, the DGP was received by locals with a warm traditional welcome. He interacted with the public at Chumathang, where he patiently listened to the grievances and concerns raised by local residents. He assured the public that their genuine issues would be taken up with the concerned authorities for appropriate action, according to the release.

He was accorded a Guard of Honour at Police Station Nyoma. During his visit, he thoroughly inspected the Police Station, including office records, infrastructure, and barracks of the police personnel, and appreciated the efforts of the officers and jawans serving in the challenging terrain of Changthang. Subsequently, a public meeting was held at the District Police Office, Changthang, attended by Nambardars (village heads) of Nyoma, Mudh, and Nidder villages, along with prominent citizens of the area.

The DGP patiently heard public issues and assured continued support from the police administration. Thereafter, he inspected all sections of the District Police Office. During the visit to the DPO, SSP Changthang Zaheer AbbasJafri -JKPS, presented a detailed PowerPoint Presentation highlighting the developmental initiatives, achievements, and community-oriented policing efforts undertaken by District Police Changthang. As part of the awareness initiatives, a Bike Rally on the theme "Nasha Mukti Bharat" was organised, which was flagged off by the worthy DGP in the presence of police personnel and local villagers, spreading the message of a drug-free society.

Later, the DGP proceeded to Korzok, Tsomoriri, where he inaugurated a newly constructed A&C-type prefabricated hut established for use as a police check post and accommodation for personnel deployed for tourist assistance. During a public interaction at Korzok, local residents requested year-round deployment of police personnel, as the existing deployment was seasonal. The worthy DGP assured the public that their demand would be examined positively and efforts would be made to ensure continuous police presence. The DGP also visited vibrant village Chumur, paid homage at Chumar Monastery, interacted with the security personnel deployed in the border area and emphasised the importance of close cooperation and coordination among all stakeholders for maintaining peace and security in the border region. (ANI)