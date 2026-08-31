CPI's D Raja writes to Amit Shah over alleged illegal house arrests of party workers in UP

Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja on Monday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming that party members and local leaders in Uttar Pradesh are being unlawfully arrested ahead of an upcoming demonstration in the national capital. In the letter, D Raja wrote, alleging the illegal house arrest of leaders and workers of the Communist Party of India in Uttar Pradesh and requested the Home Minister to intervene in this matter.

He wrote, "I wish to bring to your notice that an All-India Rally of the Communist Party of India is being scheduled to be held on 1 September 2026 at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. Necessary permission for holding the said rally has already been granted by the government authorities." Highlighting the active mobilisation underway across different regions to join the event, the letter noted, "People from remote areas of Uttar Pradesh, along with party leaders, are doing all preparations to participate in the above said rally."

Citing specific instances and grounded reports received by the central command regarding the local clampdown, D Raja added, "It has come to the notice of our Party Headquarters that in various districts of Uttar Pradesh, the local police is harassing the people and leaders of our party, placing them under illegal house arrest." The Communist Party of India General Secretary further demanded immediate corrective steps against the coercive tactics deployed by the District police.

"We have definite reports from Aligarh, Hathras, Ghaziabad, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur and from other several districts. In some districts, police are threatening our Comrades not to participate in the Delhi rally. This all is deplorable," he wrote. The CPI General Secretary stated in his letter, "Such action is an open violation of the fundamental rights granted to the people by the Constitution of India and to the Political Parties by various laws and amounts to the denial of the democratic rights in a democratic country."

Pressing for immediate corrective instructions to safeguard party cadres from further harassment, he wrote, "I request you to intervene in the matter and to instruct the police and state administration not to take any illegal and undemocratic actions against our party leaders and workers. Waiting for your immediate and positive response." (ANI)