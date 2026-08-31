Supreme Court upholds bail cancellation of Goa nightclub owners

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to restore the bail granted to the three co-owners of Goa's Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, where a fire in December 2025 claimed 25 lives. A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu dismissed the appeals filed by Saurabh Luthra, Gaurav Luthra and Ajay Gupta, upholding the Bombay High Court's decision to cancel their bail.

The apex court directed the three accused to surrender before the authorities within two weeks and asked the trial court to expedite the framing of charges in the case The Mapusa Additional Sessions Court had granted bail to the accused. Ajay Gupta was granted bail on March 23, while the Luthra brothers were granted bail on April 1.

The Goa government then challenged the bail orders before the Bombay High Court. On August 19, the High Court allowed the State's appeals and cancelled the bail granted to the accused. The accused thereafter moved the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court order. The top court has now declined to interfere with the cancellation of bail.

The tragedy occurred on the night of December 6, 2025, at the nightclub in Arpora, North Goa. Twenty-five people died after a fire broke out at the premises. According to the prosecution, the nightclub was being operated without the requisite safety clearances and adequate firefighting arrangements. The investigation had alleged that the blaze was triggered by an indoor fire performance conducted without adequate safety precautions. The establishment was also allegedly operating without a valid trade licence.

Following the incident, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra allegedly left India for Thailand. They were subsequently deported and arrested by Goa Police. The accused were booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for offences including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, acts endangering human life and negligent conduct in relation to fire, read with common intention. (ANI)