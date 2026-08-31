Conservative thinking that restricts women's progress is unacceptable: BJP's Jamal Siddiqui

Former National President of BJP Minority Morcha Jamal Siddiqui on Monday reacted to a recent statement and circular concerning Islamic scholars in Keralam, stating that conservative thinking aimed at restricting women's participation in public life needs serious reconsideration. His remarks came in response to a recent statement and circular reportedly issued by Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama regarding women's participation in public platforms and their presence alongside men at public events.

It is noteworthy that, according to reports concerning a recent circular issued by Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, the organisation's President, E Sulaiman Musliyar, and General Secretary, Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, issued directions regarding women sharing platforms with men and appearing alongside them in public spaces. Serious concerns were also reportedly expressed regarding women appearing and participating publicly. Reacting to the issue, Siddiqui said, "Islam accords women and men an important place in terms of respect, dignity and rights. Any conservative thinking that seeks to restrict women's education, self-reliance and participation in the mainstream of society must be reconsidered."

He said that the world is changing rapidly and the role of women is continuously becoming stronger in every sphere of life. "Several Muslim-majority countries, including countries in the Arab world, are also introducing social and legal reforms to promote women's education, employment and participation in public life," he added.

Siddiqui said that women in India are today making the nation proud in every field, including education, science, politics, administration, sports, industry and social service. He further stated, "The real progress of any society and nation is possible only when its women are safe, educated, respected, self-reliant and equal partners in the mainstream of development. A fundamentalist and conservative mindset that seeks to obstruct women's progress takes society backwards rather than moving it forward."

He appealed to all sections of society to create a positive and supportive environment for women's dignity, education, safety and empowerment. Earlier in the day, Kerala Labour Minister Bindu Krishna had also criticised the remarks of prominent Sunni cleric and Grand Mufti of India Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar on the issue, saying such statements push women "centuries back".

The minister said the Constitution guarantees equal rights to women and men and that women have the freedom to participate in public life. The minister was reacting to remarks made by Musliyar at the Hubbul Rasul Conference in Kochi, where the cleric defended recent directives issued by the Kanthapuram faction of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama to local Mahalls regarding women's participation in religious celebrations.

A circular issued by the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, led by Aboobacker, directing madrasas not to let women be present among unrelated men at religious events has sparked criticism. It also issued directives which advised against displaying young women on public stages or having them participate in road processions alongside unrelated men. "Women should remain confined within their homes. They should not enter the public sphere. The Holy Quran says so," Aboobacker said, defending the purdah system as a practice intended to protect women's dignity.

He argued that bringing women into public spaces without restrictions could cause "great destruction" and said the restrictions were intended to honour and protect women rather than diminish them. Aboobacker also argued that Islam had granted women property and inheritance rights centuries ago to elevate their status without requiring them to abandon domestic life. He further said he remained unbothered by outside opposition or political criticism, asserting that no one could silence him or compel him to alter Islamic doctrines. (ANI)