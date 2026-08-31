Lula's lead narrows in potential Brazil presidential runoff, AtlasIntel/Bloomberg poll shows

​Brazilian ‌President Luiz Inacio ​Lula da Silva would ‌win a potential second-round vote in the October presidential ‌election against opposition ‌Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, an AtlasIntel/Bloomberg poll showed on Monday. Lula ⁠would ​receive ⁠47.1% of votes in a ⁠second runoff, compared with 42.6% ​for Flavio Bolsonaro, son ⁠of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, the ⁠poll ​showed.

In a July poll, Lula ⁠was seen with 49.2% of ⁠votes, ⁠and Senator Bolsonaro with 42.9%.