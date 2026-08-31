Lula's lead narrows in potential Brazil presidential runoff, AtlasIntel/Bloomberg poll shows
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva would win a potential second-round vote in the October presidential election against opposition Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, an AtlasIntel/Bloomberg poll showed on Monday. Lula would receive 47.1% of votes in a second runoff, compared with 42.6% for Flavio Bolsonaro, son of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, the poll showed.
In a July poll, Lula was seen with 49.2% of votes, and Senator Bolsonaro with 42.9%.