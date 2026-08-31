Uttarakhand: Congress holds protest against BJP State President amid 'purification' row, demands action under SC/ST Act

The Haridwar District Congress Committee on Monday launched a massive protest in Haridwar and filed a police complaint against BJP Uttarakhand State President Mahendra Bhatt and 15 others, seeking the registration of a case under the SC/ST Act. The controversy stems from the alleged 'purification' of the Ramlila Ground in Haldwani following a public meeting by Congress National President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on August 8. The Congress has taken strong exception to BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt's statement justifying the ritual.

Congress workers, led by Metropolitan President Aman Garg, staged a fierce demonstration at the Haridwar Kotwali police station before submitting a written complaint to the authorities. Speaking to the media, Aman Garg slammed the BJP, accusing the party of harbouring a casteist mindset.

"On one hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party organises programmes on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, while on the other hand, the BJP's dual character comes to the fore. When the rally of our National President Mallikarjun Kharge took place at Ramlila Ground in Haldwani on the 8th, some people subsequently performed a havan (ritual) to 'purify' the site. This falls squarely under the category of untouchability. Following this, Mallikarjun Kharge had also expressed his hurt sentiments in Parliament," Garg said. He further alleged that by justifying the act, Mahendra Bhatt has violated the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

"Therefore, today Congress workers have submitted a complaint at Haridwar Kotwali demanding the registration of a case against Mahendra Bhatt and 15 other individuals," Garg added. He said that the BJP is promoting untouchability and a casteist mindset under state patronage, which will not be tolerated.

On August 8, Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a political rally at Haldwani's Ramlila Maidan. Two days later, members of a right-wing group, Shri Ram Sena, reportedly conducted a havan and sprinkled gangajal at the venue stage as part of what they described as a "purification" exercise. The incident triggered a sharp political reaction from the Congress, which condemned the act and alleged that it reflected an "anti-Dalit mindset". The party also termed the incident a violation of constitutional protections against untouchability.

Kharge subsequently raised the issue in Parliament and demanded that those responsible for the alleged act be arrested and booked under the Untouchability (Offences) Act. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also criticised the alleged ritual, describing it as a manifestation of a "Manuvadi mindset" and alleging that it was an illegal attempt to demean a Dalit leader.

The BJP, however, distanced itself from the ceremony and denied any involvement in the incident. Union Minister and Leader of the House JP Nadda condemned the act in Parliament, clarifying that the BJP had no association with the organisers and stating that the matter would be investigated. Meanwhile, the organisers, Shri Ram Sena, along with local BJP representatives, maintained that the havan was not conducted because of Kharge's caste. They argued that the ritual was performed because religious decorum had allegedly been violated at the Ramlila ground. (ANI)