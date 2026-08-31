"Naidu failed to make meaningful progress": YSRCP leaders target Andhra CM over Veligonda Project

YSRCP leaders Lella Appi Reddy and TJR Sudhakar Babu accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of taking credit for the Veligonda Project. The party said that the project was largely completed during the tenures of YS Rajasekhara Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking at the YSRCP Central Office here, they said YSR and YS Jagan together completed over 31 km of the 37-km tunnel works. They said only 6.68 km was completed during Naidu's tenure, while 10.56 km was completed after YS Jagan became Chief Minister. Tunnel-1 was completed in January 2021, and Tunnel-2 in January 2024, and YS Jagan dedicated them to the nation in March 2024. MLC Lella Appi Reddy said Naidu had laid the foundation stone in 1996 but failed to make any meaningful progress during his subsequent eight years in office. He questioned why the coalition government had failed to complete rehabilitation and release compensation to project-displaced families during the past 27 months.

The leaders also strongly condemned Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy's remarks against YS Jagan. They accused him of making personal attacks to please the TDP leadership and warned him to exercise restraint. Former MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu challenged Magunta to resign as Ongole MP and seek a fresh mandate solely on the Veligonda issue in Yerragondapalem, Giddalur, Markapuram and Kanigiri Assembly segments.

He said the government should stop publicity exercises over Veligonda and immediately focus on compensation, rehabilitation and housing for displaced families. The leaders said the YSRCP was ready for a public debate on how much work each government had actually completed on the project. (ANI)