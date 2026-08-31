India's services exports rise 13.4% to USD 38.25 billion in July: RBI

India's services exports rose 13.4 per cent year-on-year to USD 38.25 billion in July 2026, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 31-08-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 21:13 IST
India's services exports rise 13.4% to USD 38.25 billion in July: RBI
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's services exports rose 13.4 per cent year-on-year to USD 38.25 billion in July 2026, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday. Services imports also increased during the month, rising 19.1 per cent from a year earlier to USD 20.61 billion, the data showed.

The rise in imports was therefore faster than the growth in services exports during July. Based on the RBI data, India recorded a services trade surplus of about USD 17.65 billion during the month.

In June 2026, services exports stood at USD 36.37 billion, registering a year-on-year growth of 13.3 per cent, while imports were at USD 18.48 billion, up 16.2 per cent. On a month-on-month basis, services exports increased by about 5.2 per cent in July from June, while imports rose by about 11.5 per cent.

The RBI data showed that services exports stood at USD 37.02 billion in April and USD 33.36 billion in May. Imports were at USD 18.42 billion and USD 17.64 billion, respectively, during the two months. Based on the monthly figures released by the central bank, India's services exports totalled USD 145 billion during April-July 2026, while imports stood at about USD 75.14 billion.

The RBI said the April-July figures are provisional and that the year-on-year growth rates have been revised based on balance of payments statistics. (ANI)

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